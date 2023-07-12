A dog has been shot dead by armed police in a country park after two people were bitten and another dog attacked.

Suffolk police said they received a number of calls on Tuesday 11 July, reporting a dog that was "out of control" on the shoreline near Orwell Country Park in Ipswich.

A number of police units, including dog handlers and armed officers arrived just before 7.20pm.

Police said they found the dog to be "unstable and in extreme distress" and that they were unable to bring it safely under control.

Officers moved members of the public away and out of sight of the dog before they shot it dead.

Chief Superintendent Alice Scott said: "We understand that this was a highly emotive incident for all those involved – not just those who were attacked and the dog’s owners, but also our officers.

"This was not an action that was taken lightly but was deemed necessary to protect anyone else from being harmed and to prevent further suffering of the dog.

"Two members of the public have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The other dog involved also sustained injuries.

"Officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area and members of the public with any concerns about this incident are encouraged to speak to them."

Police would like to hear from any witnesses to this incident that they have not already spoken to.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 350 of 11 July.

