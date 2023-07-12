A resident described hearing what he thought to be explosions, and the "acrid smell of burning tyres" as a large fire took hold of an industrial estate.

Firefighters declared a major incident on Tuesday after being called to Baldock industrial estate at 6.15pm.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze "rapidly developed" and involved multiple business units.

Harprith Mann, 51, described the “acrid smells” of burning tyres and and hearing "explosions".

He was told to stay indoors by police due to the risk of asbestos in the air.

The IT bid director, said: “I first noticed the fire around 6.45pm as my wife set off to pick up my daughter from volunteering.

“Clouds seemed to be moving fast then (I) noticed the plume of smoke coming from the industrial area behind Tesco Baldock.”

He continued: “Sky still has plumes of back smoke in air, we’ve heard intermittent explosions but at one stage at least 30 mins of what sounded like firecrackers going off."

On Wednesday morning, the fire service it was "scaling down" its response but will remain on the scene.

The fire service is investigating the cause of the fire with police. It is likely to take some time, it said.

Roads in the area and the town's Tesco supermarket were closed on Wednesday morning.

Schools in the area have also closed.

Another resident Nick Howell said the local community is worried and concerned for businesses affected by the blaze.

“As a small community, concern is with the small businesses and livelihoods lost in the blaze, and the firefighters involved,” he said.

“Keeping fingers crossed that everyone involved is safe.”

Oliver Health, the MP for North East Hertfordshire, tweeted late on Tuesday: "I am sorry to hear about this dreadful fire at the Baldock Rd industrial estate tonight, and am pressing for further information and to see if there is anything more we can do to help at this time.

"This is very worrying for all concerned and i hope everyone is keeping safe."

Cllr Alistair Willoughby, from North Herts Council, tweeted: "My thoughts go out to all those affected by the fire on Baldock industrial estate; the businesses, staff, & residents.

"Huge gratitude to the incredibly brave Police & Firefighters keeping us safe!

"I will do all that I can to assist businesses & staff who have lost their work."

