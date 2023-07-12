Searches are continuing for a man who has not been seen since a boat sank on Monday night.

The man, named locally as Nathan Strowger from Lowestoft, was travelling on the boat with four others when it sank in the River Waveney near North Cove in Barnby in Suffolk.

The other four people managed to escape, but Mr Strowger remains unaccounted for.

Suffolk Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the river near North Cove at 10.10pm on Monday 10 July.

They – and a number of other agencies – have supported a search of the river which was led by HM Coastguard and completed yesterday afternoon with no sign of Mr Strowger.

On Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk police officers said they are continuing with a number of enquiries to try to find the missing man and that further searches of the river are being undertaken by the Norfolk Police Marine Team.

Suffolk Police are also consulting with other policing partners over specialist assistance they may be able to provide to the search.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know