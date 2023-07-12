Woman who tipped vulnerable man out of mobility scooter is jailed

A woman who tipped a man out of his mobility scooter after he refused to give her money has been jailed.

The victim, an elderly and vulnerable man in his 70s, was approached by Amy Kirkbride, 29, in Norfolk Street in King’s Lynn, on Saturday 8 July, at around 5.15pm.

She asked him for money and when he refused she lifted the front of his scooter and, helped by Gary Hammond, 46, threw him backwards – his shopping falling all over him.

He sustained a scrape to his arm and went to hospital for checks.

Norfolk police said that members of the public rushed to help while Kirkbride and Hammond, who had both been drinking, walked away without remorse.

Kirkbride, of Hillington Square, King's Lynn, was arrested shortly after, kicking out at two officers.

She appeared at King’s Lynn Magistrates' Court on Monday 10 July where she admitted assault by beating, two charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker, and using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Hammond, also of Hillington Square, King’s Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 10 July where he admitted to assault by beating, common assault of an emergency worker, and using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He is due to be sentenced at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 14 September.

