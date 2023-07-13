Emergency teams who have been searching for a man missing after a boat carrying several people sank, have recovered a body.

The Hemsby lifeboat was called to the River Waveney, north of Barnby in Suffolk, on the evening of Wednesday 13 July.

Four people managed to get themselves to safety but a fifth man disappeared.

He has been named locally as Nathan Strowger from Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police said his family have been informed.

