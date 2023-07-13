Body found in search for man who went missing after boat sank on the Broads

ANGLIA 110723 MISSING MAN BOAT SINK CREDIT HEMSBY LIFEBOAT
Emergency services have been searching for the missing man since Wednesday. Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

Emergency teams who have been searching for a man missing after a boat carrying several people sank, have recovered a body.

The Hemsby lifeboat was called to the River Waveney, north of Barnby in Suffolk, on the evening of Wednesday 13 July.

Four people managed to get themselves to safety but a fifth man disappeared.

He has been named locally as Nathan Strowger from Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police said his family have been informed.

