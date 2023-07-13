A business owner whose unit was destroyed when a major fire tore through an industrial estate said his "heart sunk" as he watched his building burn.

More than 40 business units were damaged in the fire at Baldock Industrial estate on Tuesday 11 July, with some people "losing everything".

Such was the ferocity of the fire, firefighters declared a major incident, with dozens of crews attending the scene.

At one point not enough water could be pumped, hindering fire crews' efforts to stop it.

Craig Ross runs an engineering company at the estate, part of which he took over from his father who started the shop in 1985.

His unit was destroyed and he told ITV News Anglia he is "absolutely devastated".

Business owner Craig Ross says the fire has left him 'devastated' Credit: ITV News Anglia

"As soon as I found out I literally dropped my dinner and ran out the door," he said.

“The water ran out as they were squirting my building. As the hose stopped, my heart sunk.

"My heart sunk because it was literally like a five foot blowtorch out of that tower onto the side of my building.

"So my heart was sinking. I was physically sick watching my own building burn.

“Everybody’s struggling at the moment with small businesses, the cost of materials has just gone through the roof.

The fire damaged around 40 units on the estate Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Companies have had to cut corners because it means it is the difference between them staying open or not staying open.

"So they've cut corners and some people have not insured, so they have lost everything."

A public meeting was held at Baldock Community Centre, to answer business owners’ questions and offer them support and advice.

Fire crews remain at the site damping down. Credit: ITV News Anglia

But emergency services have admitted it may be some time before the fire is fully extinguished.

"I hope that we all come together and unity is key," added Craig.

"We've all worked together on this, we will be with each other and help each other discuss it and make a plan to move forward."

