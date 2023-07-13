A motorcyclist who died in a crash was a "successful" builder who was passionate about local football and the outdoors, his grieving family has said.

William Kerslake, 57, from Halesworth in Suffolk, died on June 27 after his motorcycle crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Theberton.

Mr Kerslake was left with serious injuries and died at the scene - which was on the road to Leiston.

The car driver, a 36-year-old man, had minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. He has been bailed until September.

Mr Kerslake has been described as a "kind, loving and selfless man" who was the "rock of the family".

He leaves behind a fiance, two sons, two stepsons, a sister, and nephews and nieces.

Motorcyclist William Kerslake died in a crash in Theberton. Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

In a joint statement, his family said: "There are no words to describe the pain and grief that the whole family is feeling at this time.

"We are all so proud of what Will achieved in his life, but are even more proud of the man he was."

Mr Kerslake began as a bricklayer and before going on to start his own business. Kerslake Construction - which is about 30 years old - is now run by other family members.

Mr Kerslake was the chairman of Halesworth Town football club and loved watching local football, following sons Ryan and Toby every Saturday for the last 15 years.

But his family say he also suffered with his own grief, having lost six other family members: his sister, brother-in-law, nephew, a partner, brother and father.

"Will leaves an irreplaceable hole in the lives of so many" they said.

Individual family members also released their own tributes:

Fiance Jane said: "Love you Will, forever and ever because you are my forever."

Sons Ryan and Toby said: "Dad, you were our hero. We will never forget the memories you gave us growing up and into our adult lives, and we take pride in saying we had the best Dad in the world.

"Rest in peace Dad, we love you so much and we will never forget what you have done for us."

Stepsons Kirt and Kain: "Will was a wonderful stepdad who supported us in everything we did. He was not only our step dad but a friend who we respected.

"He was the most amazing grandad who was adored by his grandsons Rory and Tyler.

"He loved teaching them new skills and when they were together you could always guarantee that the room would be filled with smiles and laughter."

Sister Jackie said: "Although I am the oldest, over latter years, Will had become my rock. He was a very dear special brother who I feel devastated to have lost."

Niece Rebecca said: "Will had been a father figure to me since I was 14 years old. He was simply one of life's best! Selfless, kind and a positive role model to all. The loss of Will will leave a massive void in all of our lives."

The crash happened at about 2.30pm on June 27 at the junction between the B1122 and Potter's Street. It involved Mr Kerslake's red Ducati motorcycle and a silver Ford Fiesta.

Police are still appealing for witnesses.

