A man has denied being involved in a robbery at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Cavendish and his wife Peta were at their home in Ongar, Essex, when intruders broke in and stole items including two high-value watches and a Louis Vuitton suitcase on 27 November 2021.

Jo Jobson, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to two counts of robbery.

The defendant, who is in custody, is facing a trial from 26 February.

Romario Henry, left, and Ali Sesay were sentenced to 15 and 12 years respectively for robbery. Credit: Essex Police

Two men have already been jailed for the robbery, and Essex Police want to speak to a fourth suspect, George Goddard, who is from Loughton, but has connections across east London.

