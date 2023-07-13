Play Brightcove video

See for yourself how the toilet block has been transformed

A popular street artist has transformed a city's eyesore into an eyecatching landmark.

Nathan Murdoch is well known in Peterborough for his colourful murals, but his latest commission from the city council was to revamp a former toilet block on the river embankment.

On one side, the 37-year-old has painted a heron in reference to the nearby River Nene.

Another image is inspired by the city's railway heritage, as well as the Flag Fen archaeological site.

"It is quite centrally located from the paths, from the corner of the field, the bridge," said Nathan.

"The feedback has been amazing because if you had seen it before, it looked derelict, it looked really, really unsightly and unloved."

From every angle the toilet block depicts a scene from the area. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"This was a pretty awful old brick and concrete block, old toilets, which can't be used any more for all sorts of environmental reasons," Councillor Marco Cereste told ITV News Anglia.

"And so we thought we'd try and make it at least nice."

Street artist Nathan Murdoch says the feedback has been 'amazing' Credit: ITV News Anglia

It is not the first time the Peterborough painter has transformed a building.

Earlier this year, the artist who runs Street Arts Hire in Werrington, terrace house into a work of art - by having giant parrots painted all over it.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know