Audio recording shows how a son - who conned his dad out of more than £50,000 - pretended to be his dead mother to steal money.

Daniel Cuthbert, 42, targeted his dad over a period of 14 months and in one case stole his entire redundancy pay-out.

Northamptonshire Police began an investigation after the Cuthbert's dad reported the crime when his bank told him he could lose his house.

Cuthbert made multiple calls to a bank purporting to be his father.

And on at least nine occasions, he rang to make transfers while putting on a female voice and pretending to be his mother, who had died a few months before the fraud began.

Preston Crown Court heard Cuthbert made numerous calls after his mother’s death, purporting to be her, and leading to a total of £9,000 being transferred into his account.

Northamptonshire Police released this audio of a banking call made by Cuthbert pretending to be his dead mother.

Cuthbert, formerly of Warwick Avenue, Stanion, near Kettering, drew up loans in his father’s name, settlements the victim was unaware of and which led to him eventually losing his house as a result of the amassed debts.

An investigation by Northamptonshire Police’s Volume Fraud team revealed the victim first noticed suspicious activity in mid-2017 and confronted his son.

But he chose to believe him as he was still recovering from the loss of his wife.

However, he received a visit from a building society in early 2018 and was told he was going to lose his house due to debt arrears which he knew nothing about.

Cuthbert has been jailed for two years, after admitting fraud by false representation. He was also issued with a five-year restraining order.

Sgt Mike Rogers, from the Force’s Volume Crime Team, said: “This was a really despicable abuse of trust by this man who falsely represented his father and even his late mother, in order to defraud them out of more than £56,000.

“This was a complex investigation, but due to some excellent work by the lead investigator, Cuthbert has been jailed and will now have plenty of time to reflect on his actions."

