A 14-year-old boy has admitted twice setting a flat on fire in less than a month.

Detectives investigating the arson attacks found a social media message on the boy's phone claiming he had “just set a yard on fire again”.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on 21 May after a fire was reported at flat in Stagsden, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

Just over three weeks before police had been called to the property after a dog walker reported seeing smoke.

It was identified the fire had been started on a mattress in the centre of a bedroom and initially believed it could have been accidental from a cigarette butt.

But when the occupant – who is known to the teenage boy – told police they had not been staying at the flat and it must have been started deliberately, an investigation was launched.

Initially the first fire was believed to have been started by a cigarette butt

Detectives were carrying out enquiries in the Stagsden area on the evening of 21 May when they came across the fire service already in attendance at the second blaze at the flat.

Enquiries led detectives to the boy. When they turned up at his home address in Orton to discuss the allegations, he jumped out of a window. During his arrest he spat at one of the arresting officers.

While in custody, he punched a police officer and flooded a cell, resulting in further arrests for assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

He was charged with two counts of arson with intent to endanger life, however he pleaded guilty to lesser offences of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, which was accepted in court.

The boy appeared at Huntingdon Youth Court where he was sentenced to a 12-month Youth Referral Order.

He must also pay £40 compensation to each of the assaulted police officers.

