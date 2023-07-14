A drink-driver travelling at 100mph smashed into a car waiting at a red light, instantly killing the driver.

Asadul Karim, 31, was three times the legal limit when he lost control of his silver Mercedes on the approach to a roundabout near Huntingdon in July 2021.

He ploughed into the side of a Honda Civic, killing 36-year-old Mark Rulman.

Karim's "selfish actions" brought "unimaginable heartache" to Mr Rulman's family, police said.

It happened along the A141, approaching the Spittals Interchange roundabout in Cambridgeshire, at around 11.30pm on 12 July, 2021.

Asadul Karim crashed into another car at a roundabout near Huntingdon in July 2021 Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Karim was not only failed a breath test, he was also found to be disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

The 31-year-old, of Montrose Gardens in Mitcham, London, has been jailed for 12 years, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

Family members paid tribute to Mr Rulman at the time, saying "his quick wit and insight were key to his character".

Asadul Karim's Silver Mercedes Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

They said: “Mark was a private man with a great sense of fun and a sharp but sarcastic sense of humour."

They continued: “He had a very analytical, scientific mind and a thirst for knowledge.

"He was also a keen gamer, lover of music and film and a life-long New England Patriots fan, having been born in Maine, USA.

“Loved and adored by his family, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends alike.

"Goodnight Mr Brachiosaurus!”

The approach to the roundabout where the crash happened in July 2021 Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Detective Sergant Craig Wheeler, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Yet another life is lost due to the selfish actions of a drink-driver.

"This horrifying case has brought unimaginable heartache to the victim’s family.

“Karim knew he had consumed alcohol, but selfishly he had no regard for the safety of others.

"He made the decision to drive intoxicated, whilst he was already disqualified from driving and in a manner and speed which was incredibly dangerous."

