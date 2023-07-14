Footballer Leah Williamson has designed a sport badge for children's TV show Blue Peter as she wants the "next generation to feel inspired".

The England captain, who has become a children's author since her team won a historic victory at the Euros last year, has included various sports equipment in her design.

The 26-year-old Arsenal defender from Newport Pagnell, near Milton Keynes, has already written two books aimed at generating self belief in girls.

The new badge features a football, rugby ball, cricket ball, tennis ball and a badminton shuttlecock, along with Blue Peter's ship-shaped emblem in the centre.

Williamson said: "It's such an honour to design the new Blue Peter Sport badge.

"I want the next generation to feel inspired and have the self belief to try any sport they want to.

"I hope they feel the same joy I do when taking part in sport."

The Blue Peter sport badge, awarded to children aged five to 15 for getting active and trying a sport that they have never tried before, will be unveiled on the BBC show on Friday at 5pm.

