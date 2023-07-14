Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 13 July 2023

With the next General Election tipped to take place next year Anglia Late Edition looks at the issues which could decide who gets the keys to number 10.

We discuss why the famous phrase "It's the Economy, Stupid!" coined by Bill Clinton's advisor during the US Presidential election in the early 1990s has resonance here too.

The same political strategist also focused on health care as a key issue - that's likely to be the case next year too.

Almost half of voters say the future of the NHS is of concern to them, and as it marks it's 75th anniversary how will our parties safeguard the service.

This week saw the immigration centre at Wethersfield start to receive asylum seekers, and with immigration a hot topic for the Government, is it an issue with a solution?

And with a quarter of voters concerned about the environment have the main parties got enough green credentials to win over the public.

England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

This month's guests are Duncan Baker, the Conservative MP for North Norfolk; Sarah Owen, Labour MP for Luton North; and Pippa Heylings, the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for South Cambridgeshire.

