Celebrity chef Delia Smith described how she was swept away by an unconventional dessert - hailing it as being better than a doughnut.

In fact, she enjoyed it so much that she is adding it to her restaurant menu at Norwich's Carrow Road.

Smith - who owns Yellows Bar and Grill at Norwich City, where she is the joint majority shareholder - was introduced to the quirky snack when she visited a fish and chip shop in Holt.

It was Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Fish and Chips, who developed the recipe.

Eric Snaith's deep-fried jam sandwich. Video from Eric's Fish and Chips.

Smith told the BBC: "When we first saw the deep-fried jam sandwich on the menu in Eric's we were a bit sceptical, but the friends we were with ordered it and so did we. The rest is history.

"It was so amazing we cheekily asked Eric if we could serve it in Yellows Bar and Grill to bring it into the city and our customers, just like us, love it.

"The only way we can describe it is 'think doughnut, only even better'."

Norwich City joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones at Carrow Road, Norwich. Credit: PA

Mr Snaith, a Norwich City fan and a season ticket holder, said he started deep frying jam sandwiches as he wanted to create something nostalgic with "a bit of a twist".

Smith, who lives in Suffolk, is Norwich City's joint majority shareholder, alongside her husband Michael Wynn Jones.

