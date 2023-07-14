Police have issued a CCTV appeal to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with two road crashes that left three people with serious injuries.

The first collision took place on Gazelle Way in Teversham near Cambridge at approximately 3.35pm on 15 May and involved a grey Toyota Corolla and blue Mini Cooper.

This crash then caused a further collision minutes later, involving a black Hyundai.

Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Three people were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and have since been discharged.Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the force online quoting crime reference 35/38133/23, or call 101.

