Southend United fans will be holding a protest, saying the football club's financial woes have "reached a critical juncture".

The National League club are struggling with more than £275,000 of unpaid taxes - and were given more time by the High Court to clear the debt.

Chairman Ron Martin had asked the court for a 42-day extension to finalise a sale of the club and clear the debt.

But supporters group, the Shrimpers Trust, said it could be "a matter of days" until the National League revokes the club's licence, saying "we have reached a critical juncture".

It said it has "therefore agreed to undertake immediate and direct action."

Fans will gather on the corner of Essex Way, Vicarage Hill and Benfleet Road at 10am on Saturday (15 July) for a "sensible and lawful protest".

It will take place throughout the day until 8pm.

The group's statement read: "The damage that Ron Martin has done to our beloved football club is unforgiveable, and he must pay his debts and leave now."

Southend United was put up for sale in March.

Around that time, the club said it had cleared another tax debt reported to be £1.4 million.

In a statement after the High Court's decision on Wednesday, Mr Martin said he remains dedicated to finding a buyer for the club.

He clarified: "my intention has never been to make money out of the sale of Southend United. In addition, I have no intention of seeking the return of my substantial investment in the Club over the last 25 years."

Addressing claims about transparency, he said: "If I had the choice to continually update our fanbase on sale negotiations, then in most circumstances I would.

"I’ve long appreciated running a football club is not like any other business, there’s a community to answer to as well as many others. However, the nature of selling an asset such as a football club means details cannot be shared.

"I have never hidden from talking to fans, as I hope many would testify if they approached me, however unfortunately it is not possible to share confidential details of any possible deal."

He continued: "The sale of Southend United simply can’t be accelerated, due diligence must be undertaken and the Owner and Directors Test must be completed by the purchaser.

"There has been much discussion on social media regarding the front runner to purchase the club. I have done everything in my power to close the deal quickly and I confirm that I remain motivated to continue at pace."

He concluded: "I look forward to passing the baton on and watching the club succeed to its rightful position in the Football League."

