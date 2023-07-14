The lives of more than 4,500 people were saved or improved thanks to just 40 organ donors.

The figures were revealed in the NHS Blood and Transplant annual Organ Donation and Transplantation Activity Report.

The study shows that Addenbrooke’s, run by the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), ranks third out of the top 20 donor hospitals in the UK last year.

The annual report shows deceased organ donation in the UK increased by 2% last year thanks to the continuing recovery of organ donation and transplant activity following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across the country 1,429 people in total donated their organs after death last year.

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge is part of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Credit: ITV Anglia

Despite this, the number of people being listed for a transplant has increased, due tomost being suspended during the height of the pandemic and, subsequently, othersneeding a transplant being added to the list.

There are more than 7,000 people on the active waiting list and a further 3,822 temporarily suspended.

CUH consultant in paediatric intensive care and clinical lead for organ donation, DrRiaz Kayani, has presided over organ donation activity at the Trust since 2016.He said: “We are proud to have been able to help so many patients this year, but thereal heroes are the donors and their families for allowing these procedures to happen.

“Our message is please register your organ donation decision on the NHS OrganDonor Register. If your family know what you want to happen when you die, they aremuch more likely to honour that decision and make organ donation a possibility.”

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, atNHS Blood and Transplant, added: “Over 50,000 people are alive in the UK todaythanks to the life-saving gift of organ donation.

“We urge everyone who supports organ donation to confirm their decision on theNHS Organ Donor Register. It is a simple action which only takes two minutes; butcan ultimately save lives.”

Find out more and register your decision by visiting NHS Organ Donor Register atwww.organdonation.nhs.uk and share your decision with your family.

