A flock of emu-like birds which ran riot in a town have all been found.

The 12 rhea birds escaped from a farm near Stalham, Norfolk, and were spotted in people's front gardens.

Locals described it as a scene from Jumanji, as cars stopped and residents took pictures of the tall birds strolling in front gardens.

On Friday it was confirmed that the dozen rhea birds have all been found safe and well and returned to the farm.

After being alerted to the runaway rheas, the farm had asked people not to approach the birds as it could frighten them and cause them to run away.

They said the birds were young and could run very fast and hide well - but would not attack people.

