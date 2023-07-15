A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children over the course of 15 years.

Dean Mountain was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court, after being found guilty of eight counts of indecent assault of a girl under 13 and one count of attempted indecent assault a girl under 14.

The charges relate to three children and occurred between 1989 and 2004.

Victim personal statements, which were read out in court, detailed the impact of Mountain’s offending on their lives.

One victim said: “Dean stole my childhood. Instead of being free to play and enjoy my childhood, I was burdened with fear, guilt and so much confusion.”

Another victim said: “I have suffered from the side effects of my abuse for the full 30 years since it happened. I am not sure I will ever be free of it.”

Mountain, of Wallwood Road, Kent, has also been placed on the Sexual Offenders Register for life.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Cons Pippa Maskell said: "I would like to commend all the victims involved in this case.

"They had to relive incredibly difficult details of traumatic incidents in their lives and these were integral in securing Mountain’s convictions.

“It doesn’t matter how long ago it occurred, we will always investigate reports of sexual assault and take each one very seriously.

“These types of offences can have a lifelong impact on their victims and I want to thank them for their bravery.

"I hope this sentence provides them with some level of closure and comfort knowing he can no longer reoffend.”

