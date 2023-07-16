Alfie Hewett lost the Wimbledon wheelchair men's singles final in straight sets as he could not win his first singles title at the Championships.

The World number two from Norfolk lost to 17-year-old World number one Tokito Oda in straight sets.

Sensational Oda, from Japan, edged a tight first set 6-4, before storming to win his second 6-2 in convincing fashion.

Hewett, who grew up in Norwich, won his fifth Wimbledon doubles title on Saturday with Gordon Reid, as the highly successful duo beat Japan's Oda and Takuya Miki.

Highly successful British double Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid. Credit: PA

But the loss to Oda on Sunday means a first Wimbledon singles title for Hewett remains elusive.

In June, Hewett lost his World number one ranking, as the Japanese teenager beat him in the French Open.

