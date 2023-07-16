Police investigating a rape which happened in the early hours of the morning have made an arrest.

A woman reported that she had been raped just after 4.30am on Saturday in the Abbey Fields area of Colchester.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of rape on the same day.

He has been bailed to return on 25 September and the victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Essex Police have appealed for any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident.

You can call the investigating detectives direct at ASAIT North on 01206 717854, quoting incident 194 of 15 July.

