A hedgehog has been put down after it was found "tortured" - with legs tied up, spines cut and sprayed with blue paint.

The animal was found alive, but in severe pain, in Holt, Norfolk, on Saturday.

Its legs had been tied together by blue electrical tape and its spines had been trimmed down.

RSPCA Inspector Ben Kirby said: “I just cannot believe what this poor hedgehog has been put through. It seems very much like he has been the victim of a premeditated attack.

"It's the most callous incident I've had to deal with in 16 years as an officer."

The hedgehog was taken to a vet in Fakenham but had to be put to sleep "so as not to prolong his pain".

The RSPCA says it has managed to pinpoint the precise spot the animal was found, on a footpath adjacent to Arkell Avenue.

It is now urging people in that area to check CCTV and video doorbell footage in the hope of finding those responsible.

The footpath in Holt where a hedgehog was found 'tortured'. Credit: RSPCA

Insp Kirby said: "It was absolutely heartbreaking to see the state this poor hedgehog had been left in - with his legs bound together by tape and his spines trimmed right down.

"He'd also been sprayed with blue paint - potentially so they'd be able to see him more clearly in the nearby hedgerow after they'd tortured him."If anyone saw anything suspicious in this area of Holt in recent days, we urge them to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and quote reference 01115237."

