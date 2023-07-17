A dog-walker was airlifted to hospital after being trampled by cows in a seaside tourist town, police have confirmed.

The man was found on land off York Road in Southwold at about 8.40am on Monday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police, described his injuries as "nasty" and said the man had been trampled by cows.

The injured man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

York Road runs from the historic harbour to the centre of Southwold, through an area known as the marshes and the town's common.

Southwold is a popular tourist town, especially in the summer months, when its population increases due to the influx of second-home owners and holidaymakers.

Statistics from the Health and Safety Executive show that in the five years to March 2022, nine members of the public died after being attacked or trampled by cattle.

The executive's advice includes giving livestock plenty of space "as their behaviour can be unpredictable, especially when they are with their young".

It also suggests keeping dogs under effective control to make sure they stay away from livestock, though it advises letting the dog off the leash if dog-walkers begin to feel threatened, as it will "make it easier for you both to reach safety".

