Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 27-year-old man died in hospital a week after being attacked in town.

The victim collapsed on Tuesday 11 July - a week after he was attacked by four men near the Racecourse in Northampton on Tuesday 4 July - and was taken to Northampton General Hospital.

He was found to have a serious head injury and transferred to University Hospital Coventry, where he died on Sunday 16 July.

A forensic post-mortem will take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary in the coming days.

Northamptonshire Police have taken the unusual step of issuing a photograph and CCTV images of the victim without officially naming him, in the hopes it will jog a witness's memory.

It is thought the victim was attacked near the Racecourse in Northampton Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Officers from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit’s Major Crime Team are now investigating the events that led to his death and are keen to hear from anyone with relevant information.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, who is leading the investigation, said: "Having spoken with the man’s relatives, we believe he was assaulted by a group of up to four men while in the vicinity of the Racecourse at some point between 6am and 8pm on Tuesday, July 4.

"We are working at pace to establish the timeline and circumstances of this assault, which appears to have left this man with injuries which tragically have proved fatal.

"I know there will be concern within the local community at what has happened, and I would urge anyone who is worried to speak to one of our officers – we currently have an increased patrol presence in the Racecourse area and are very keen to speak to anyone who may have information which will help our enquiries.

"Specially trained officers are supporting the man’s family at this desperately difficult time, and our thoughts are with them all in their grief.

"We are committed to securing justice for this young man, and I would urge anyone with information, however small or trivial you may feel it to be, to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.