A 22-year-old cat who was seen being put in a plastic bag and dumped in a bin by children has been reunited with her owners.

Frankie was rescued from the bin at around 5.45pm on Saturday by a neighbour in Wymondham, Norfolk.

The lucky animal was passed on to Feline Care Cat Rescue who set about trying to track down her owners.

People living nearby have been asked to check their CCTV and video doorbell footage in a bid to track down the children responsible.

After scanning a microchip the rescue centre found the cat had originally been called Cleo and was registered to an address in Horsford.

A Facebook appeal found her "very relieved owners" and the rescue centre was able to update its followers on the happy ending.

Frankie, a 22-year-old cat who was dumped in a bin, has been reunited with her relieved owners. Credit: Feline Care Cat Rescue.

"Cleo has been known as Frankie for the last 17 years," the post said. "Her owners took her in when neighbours moved out and left her behind.

"Her microchip was not up to date because her vets had never found the chip, but with good reason. It was implanted in May 2011 and had moved all the way down to her elbow.

"Her owners were amazed to find out her real date of birth, two years older than they though.

"They won't be letting her outdoors again, unless closely supervised."

In a comment shared by the rescue centre, the owner said: "We are so pleased to have her home. She is jumping from lap to lap, getting all the fuss she can."

People living close to where Frankie was dumped are said to be checking their video doorbells to see if they can work out who was responsible.

