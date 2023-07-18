Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was hit over the head and raped in a park.

Hertfordshire Police said it happened at Jersey Farm Woodland Park in St Albans on 4 April, but the victim has only recently reported the attack.

They said the boy was walking through the park when they were approached by the attacker, who hit him over the head with a large object and then raped him.

It happened at the park in Sandringham Crescent between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, said police.

Det Con Natalie Bannister said: “This was an incredibly difficult experience for the victim to deal with who is being supported by specialist teams.

“Due to the traumatic nature of the incident, the victim did not feel able to report the incident immediately. Because of the unusual circumstances, we are appealing to the public at this stage as part our extensive inquiries ongoing regarding the incident.

"If you remember seeing someone acting suspiciously around the area at the time, please contact police."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference 41/39318/23.

