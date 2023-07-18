When Amee Tomkin was planning to give birth, she knew she had to have the right team around her.

A kind, calming presence who could help her cope with one of the most stressful experiences she could imagine.

And while her partner Paul was, of course, also very welcome, it was assistance dog Belle who really got her through.

The couple welcomed 7lb 7oz baby Olly to the world 12 weeks ago at Milton Keynes Hospital with their canine careworker with them on the labour ward throughout.

Ms Tomkin, who went through 12 years of fertility treatment, is autistic and knew, for her, giving birth was likely to be even more stressful than usual.

But at home, when things get tough, she always has Staffordshire Bull Terrier Belle by her side.

Amee Tomkin with her top birthing team and baby Olly at Milton Keynes Hospital. Credit: Amee Tomkin

"She's with me 24/7. Without her I don't really function properly. I can't go out and do normal things. I can't go to a supermarket, I can't leave the house really without her," she said.

"I haven't had many hospital stays so the thought of coming into hospital, away from Belle, away from everything I know, was really scary.

"I have autism so every day is different. Some days I can be okay. Other days, not. I just didn't know how I would be."

Belle had accompanied the 33-year-old to all her midwife appointments, scans and hospital visits throughout the pregnancy.

But Ms Tomkin, who also has anxiety and OCD, had assumed she would have to leave the dog at home when she went into hospital for a Caesarean section in April.

After seeing the impact the therapy animal had on her owner, the midwifery team began to work out if there was a way that Belle could be with her at the hospital.

"It became very clear, very quickly, that Belle was her support network and Belle was the one that was making her feel more confident," said midwife Liz Payne.

While a number of special arrangements needed to be made - including ensuring Ms Tomkin would be in a private room - they were determined to make it happen.

Belle the therapy dog checks up on baby Olly at Milton Keynes Hospital. Credit: Amee Tomkin.

Melissa Davies, chief midwife at Milton Keynes Hospital, said: "Belle is a trained therapy dog - this is not like somebody having their family pet with them.

"She's used to these sort of situations and used to being with Amee all the time.

"For us it was about looking at what was the risk of not supporting Amee to do this.

"What is going to be the impact on her if she doesn't have Belle with her for that period of time? From an emotional and psychological perspective, that impact for her would have been significant."

The mum-to-be had two human birthing partners with her - including Olly's dad Paul - with the second specifically responsible for Belle and making sure she was ok.

"It made it a bit of a better situation to have her with me," said Ms Tomkin.

"She is very good with calming my anxiety. She grounds me and gives me that moment to focus on her, get my thoughts together and I can carry on a bit more rationally than before."

Belle was the first dog ever to be allowed on the labour ward at Milton Keynes Hospital and one of the first in the UK.

"It was amazing," said her owner. “As soon as Belle saw [Olly], she gently sniffed him then gave his face a tiny lick to welcome him… Since then she has never left his side.”

