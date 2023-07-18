Police have named the 27-year-old victim at the centre of a murder inquiry, as they made a renewed appeal for witnesses.

Tomass Tilders collapsed and was taken to hospital a week after being attacked near the Racecourse in Northampton on 4 July.

It was not until the following week, 11 July, that police were told of the assault after Mr Tilders collapsed.

He was found to have a serious head injury and was initially taken to Northampton General Hospital before being transferred to University Hospital Coventry, where he died on Sunday, 16 July.

His death is now being investigated by the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit’s Major Crime Team.

Police on Monday released images of the Mr Tilders without naming him, in the hope of jogging the memory of any witnesses.

Police hope to encourage witnesses to come forward. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Speaking on Tuesday, Supt Rachael Handford, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "Please look at these and consider if you may have seen him. If you did, we need to hear from you."

A forensic post-mortem examination will take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Police think he was assaulted by up to four men at some point between 6am and 8pm on 4 July.

They urged people living nearby to check their CCTV and video doorbell footage.

Patrols have been stepped up around the racecourse and officers are supporting the man's family.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

