A woman who repeatedly spat at rail station staff in an attack police described as "frankly vile" has been jailed.

Trinity Sanders, 31, assaulted workers after being unable to board a train at Peterborough station, and kneed one member of staff in the ribs.

Sanders, of Corn Mill Close in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, had attempted to get on a train on 4 July but found the doors locked, and then ignored staff as they asked her to move away from the train.

Staff then tried to move them away from the train for their safety, at which point Sanders spat at them. Another worker then tried to restrain Sanders for her own safety - because of the fast-moving trains nearby - until police arrived.

She admitted two counts of common assault by beating and one count of common assault and was jailed for 16 weeks at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

Investigating officer PC Sloan said: "Sanders subjected multiple members of rail staff to a frankly vile level of violence simply for trying to do their jobs, and behaviour like this will not be tolerated by British Transport Police.

"I am extremely grateful to the rail staff who assisted in detaining Sanders, despite the potential danger they faced.

"It was far beyond the expectations of their roles but their determination and the court has resulted in Sanders receiving an appropriate sentence at court."

