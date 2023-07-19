Gang-related attacks and self-harm among are on the rise in Norwich Prison because of "significant" staff shortages, a damning report has revealed.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said levels of self-harm at the Victorian prison have increased in its 2022/23 annual report.

Criticisms were also raised after the report highlighted seven foreign national prisoners whose sentences have expired.

One of the people affected by this delayed prison sentence was a man convicted of shoplifting, who has remained in custody for two years after his sentence expired.

Inspectors blasted his continued detention as neither fair or humane.

The report believed the high levels of self-harm were "due to the negative impact reduced time out of cell has on prisoners’ mental health".

It added that 45% of prisoners who responded to the IMB survey indicated they needed mental health support, with only 35% of those prisoners finding support easy to access.

The board also added: "Prisoner-on-prisoner assaults are too frequent andthere has been an increase in gang-related assaults on the wings involving multipleindividuals.

"The mental health team is overstretched.

"Key workers continued to be diverted to support those prisoners suffering the most during the restricted regime, quite correctly focusing on supporting the prisoners with the greatest need.

"Prisoners are supported using the assessment, care in custody and teamwork process; however, the completion of documentation and monitoring/management of this process needs to be improved. This was mentioned in last year’s report.

"Lack of staff has impacted on the humane treatment at Norwich, with prisonersbeing locked up for long periods each day. Prisoners are treated fairly and humanelyin general, but there are several issues which undermine this basic principle."

But the report did highlight the thorough planning for safeguarding of more vulnerable prisoners, good relationships between staff and prisoners and great care of inmates from staff.

It also praised strong links with charities who support men to maintain family relationships during their sentence through baby bonding visits and storybook sessions.

The reducing reoffending team has also established strong links with local employers to help prisoners get jobs after being released.

Norwich Prison, on Mousehold Heath, which opened in 1887, is an all-male facility that can hold up to 769 criminals.

The report highlighted the ongoing concerns of the overpopulation of Norwich Prison calling for parts of the accommodation, including E wing, to be modernised because of its "poor state of repair".

Full accommodation inspections are carried out for new arrivals but these prisoners continue to find their cells are not clean and lack working equipment, according to the findings.

A statement from the IMB said: "Continued staff shortages have meant that the men remained locked in their cells for long periods of time with limited opportunities for exercise or domestic chores.

"This has also had a significant impact on the mental health of some prisoners.

"However, real efforts have been made to support successful release by maintaining family ties and improving opportunities for employment."

