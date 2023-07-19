Play Brightcove video

A year on from the UK's hottest-ever day, homeowners who lost everything in devastating wildfires say it is the kindness and generosity of their neighbours that has stuck with them.

On 19 July 2022, as temperatures hit 40 degrees for the very first time, homeowners were forced to stand and watch as their lives went up in flames.

In Norfolk, a dozen properties were destroyed in the small village of Ashill alone, while more than 80 acres of habitat was scorched at the former home of BBC's Springwatch, Wild Ken Hill.

Fast forward 12 months, and the drizzly days and sudden downpours mean it is difficult for many to remember the seemingly never-ending sunshine and oppressive heat of that period.

But for those who found themselves at the epicentre of the destruction, the consequences are still being felt.

Tracy Stopp was forced to run from her home with her daughter and five dogs after a field fire that looked to be "miles away" suddenly spread to her house.

"We ran out the house, my car was parked right outside, we got all the dogs in the car and we just drove off. The flames were coming up at that point," she said.

"My daughter was in quite a state - I didn't want her to watch our house being destroyed so I went to my dad's.

"I didn't sleep at all that night. It didn't seem real. It wasn't until I came back the next day and, the smell and everything, it just hits you. It's just awful."

Tracy Stopp hopes she and her daughter will finally move back into their home in Ashill, which was destroyed by wildfire, next month. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Still living in a neighbour's holiday let across the green at Ashill, near Swaffham, Ms Stopp and her 14-year-old daughter hope to be able to move back next month when repairs are finally completed.

The pair had only moved in six months before the fire struck, and they considered not going back.

But after seeing the strength of her community - where 12 homes were destroyed and 12 families displaced - Ms Stopp changed her mind.

People donated new underwear and deodorant for people who had lost everything, and a GoFundMe page saw strangers raising money for each of the homeowners forced out by the flames.

"It is about community. It's about the strength of human beings and the kindness of human beings," said Ms Stopp.

"I wasn't going to move back in because it rocked everything and I thought I might as well just start again somewhere else.

"But it was the villagers and the kindness of everybody here that's made me more determined to move back in and be part of this community."

On the other side of Norfolk, Keith Gant lost not only his home but a huge part of his life to yet another wildfire.

The house he had shared with his late wife Olwen for 30 years was gutted - and every photograph he had of her was destroyed.

Keith Gant lost the home he had shared with his late wife for 30 years during 2022's wildfires in Norfolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He had been reading the paper with the curtains closed to keep the heat out when his smoke alarms went off and he looked out of the window to see the flames.

The house remains a shell and 75-year-old Mr Gant - who was left with only the clothes he was standing in - lives in a nearby bungalow.

"You've got to look on the bright side, haven't you?" he said. "I've got somewhere nice to live. Nice neighbours. But it's not home. It'll never be home.

"My wife is still at Ashmanaugh."

Family members have helped him replace the photos of his wife and the widower said he "never had so many clothes" as he did when all the donations came in.

One woman - whom he would like to track down - sent him a card with £25 in it and a simple instruction to "buy something nice for yourself".

"I know people care. People are very kind," he said. "Everyone you speak to says 'can I do anything to help?'

"I lost my wife and then my house. Things can't get any worse. I live from day to day now. Do what I like and enjoy myself the best I can."

Play Brightcove video

On 19 July 2022, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service took more than 4,600 calls and attended 280 incidents.

Engines travelled from Newcastle, Liverpool, Avon and Shropshire to join the fight to save homes and habitats as the county ran out of crews.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know