A man is due in court after police discovered Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £2.5m.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police stopped a vehicle on Bedford Road in Wixams "due to recent intelligence reports".

When they searched the vehicle they found 25kgs (55lbs) of drugs along with a weapon, they said in a post on Facebook.

The man in his 40s is due to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Police added: "Drugs and violence ultimately go hand in hand – we need your help to combat organised crime in Bedfordshire.

"If you see something suspicious, whether this is suspected drug dealing, an unusual increase in people visiting or potential money laundering, let us know."

