Bomb squads have been called to a police station after a "suspicious device" was handed in.

The device was handed in at Parkside Police Station, Cambridge, at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Cambridgeshire Police said nearby roads have been closed as a result, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal workers are on their way to the scene to "assess and dispose of the device".

In a tweet, the force said: "At about 4pm today a member of the public handed in a suspicious device into the enquiry office at Parkside Police Station.

"The roads nearby have been closed as a precaution.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal are on route to assess and dispose of the device.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area."

ITV News Anglia has approached Cambridgeshire Police for further information.

