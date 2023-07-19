A mother of two hopes a pioneering study of thousands of first-time mums will finally explain why her and her daughter's lives were put at risk from pre-eclampsia.

In the first large-scale study of its kind in the UK, experts will try to discover what factors could be responsible for causing placental complications in pregnant women.

Around one in 10 pregnancies result in conditions including life-threatening pre-eclampsia, gestational hypertension - or high blood pressure in pregnancy - and foetal growth restriction.

Gemma Hicks hopes the research - led by the University of Cambridge - will give her the answers she is so desperate for.

The mother-of-two, from Farnham in Surrey, had sudden on-set pre-eclampsia when she was 35 weeks pregnant with her first child.

After a day of teaching and a trip to the supermarket, she suddenly noticed extreme swelling in her body and was rushed to hospital where she developed a headache that was so painful she passed out.

"I don't remember anything after that point," she said. "I woke up on magnesium sulphate drips in both arms being told, at 35 weeks, my daughter had to be delivered immediately.

"We weren't ready to bring her home. We didn't have a hospital bag with us. We didn't know how she was going to come into this world but we knew she had to come out immediately because it was life or death."

Maisie was born at 35 weeks weighing just 4lb 4oz. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Maisie, who is now 14 months old, was born weighing just 4lb 4oz. She struggled to feed and developed an infection because "her body wasn't ready for the world".

"Maisie and I are so fortunate that we are both here, incredibly lucky," the 33-year-old said. "But that's down to Maisie fighting really hard."

Mrs Hicks, who also has a seven-month-old son, said conditions like pre-eclampsia had been ignored for too long and women were told "it's just what happens".

"We're told to just crack on and look after our babies," she said. "There's not enough gone into it. We make do with the little knowledge we have.

"But we've always needed to know about this. Women deserve to know what happens to their bodies when they give birth - especially when you experience something like pre-eclampsia."

"I don't want Maisie to go through what I went through."

What is pre-eclampsia?

Pre-eclampsia causes high blood pressure and can affect the woman's kidneys, liver and brain. It can also lead to seizures - known as eclampsia - and usually leads to babies being delivered early.

High blood pressure, diabetes, autoimmune conditions, age and being obese before pregnancy are just some of the factors likely to increase the risk of pre-eclampsia and placental dysfunction, but it is unclear exactly why and whether there are other causes.

Women who experience placental complications are twice as likely to develop heart disease and diabetes later in life, compared with women who have a healthy pregnancy.

It is not clear, however, whether placental complications cause heart disease and diabetes directly, or whether these conditions happen in women who already have some underlying or unknown health issues before pregnancy.

Placental complications affects one in 10 pregnancies Credit: Press Association

The study will track 3,500 women who are pregnant for the first time through to the birth and beyond.

Bernadette Jenner, an obstetrician at Cambridge University Hospitals, which is leading the research alongside the University of Cambridge, said: "We have a significant lack of understanding when it comes to placental conditions, especially when you consider how common they are, and the serious impact they can have on women and babies.

"To prevent pre-eclampsia and other placental conditions we need to know what really causes them and why. We have some big gaps in our knowledge and this study hopes to find answers."

University of Cambridge professor Ian Wilkinson, who is leading the Poppy study, said too few women knew about the long-term risks of pre-eclampsia and other placental complications.

"While we await the findings of the Poppy study, it is important that women who have experienced one of these complications are seen by a medical professional in the months after delivery to ensure that their blood pressure and other cardiovascular risk factors are checked and treated if necessary," he said.

The study has already begun at Addenbrooke’s Hospital with Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and other sites in London due to start in the next few months.

Participants must be planning their first pregnancy and live in Glasgow, Cambridge or London where the study is taking place. Participation will involve monitoring alongside regular pregnancy checks and tests.

Mrs Hicks, who has met with the Cambridge researchers, said, having seen their "passion and drive", she had every faith they would give women the information they needed.

"I put all of my trust into them," she said, admitting she had sat on her hospital bed Googling pre-eclampsia. "They're not going to settle for not finding out the answer."

