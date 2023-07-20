When it comes to hiding places, one criminal has plenty of time to regret his choice of where to conceal his cash.

As police raided the home of Amar Hussain the drug dealer thought the best way of preventing officers from finding his stash - was simply to throw thousands of pounds out of the window.

Officers from the St Neots neighbourhood team carried out a raid at Hussain's home in Eynesbury in Cambridgeshire in 2020.

As they tried to get in, Hussain ran upstairs with a rucksack, locked himself into the bathroom and began throwing cash out of the window.

Amar Hussain was jailed for four-and-a-half years Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A raid at another house in St Neots the 28-year-old was linked to unearthed a cache of drugs.

Between the two homes and gardens officers recovered more than £15,000 in cash as well as cocaine, MDMA and cannabis with a street value of up to £41,000.

They also seized clothing, bikes and shoes worth up to £40,000.

Police recovered £15,000 in cash Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Hussain was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs, three counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and acquiring criminal property.

PC Neal Bartley, from the neighbourhood team, said: “Hussain has been dealing drugs in the area for many years bringing misery and violence to those living near him.

“Drug dealing won’t be tolerated in St Neots and we will continue to knock on the doors of those involved and put them before the courts.”

