A former teacher who sexually abused four children has been jailed for life.

Richard Cosburn admitted a total of 23 offences against his victims including multiple rapes against children dating back to the early 2000s.

Police found indecent images and videos related to his offences which took place in both the UK and overseas.

In a statement read in court, one of his victims said: "Sometimes I find myself closing my eyes to pretend this is all just a bad dream but the feelings of anxiety never go away.

"My willingness to try and forgive and forget has gone. I will never be able to forgive what he has done."

At the hearing at Norwich Crown Court, Cosburn, of Mill Road, Great Yarmouth, was sentenced to life in prison and told he would serve a minimum of 12 years before being considered for parole.

The 56-year-old worked at schools in Bradwell, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk as well as Bromley in south-east London although his offences were not linked to his work as a teacher.

He was originally arrested by the Metropolitan Police in Bromley in October 2020 following reports he had groomed a young girl in the Great Yarmouth area.

During an investigation, police seized various electronic devices, including mobile phones, a camera, camcorder, laptop and memory disks.

After Norfolk Police took over the investigation, officers found a series of indecent images and videos relating to his offending both in the UK and overseas.

Det Insp Andy Hill said Cosburn was a "prolific sexual offender who has abused the trust of children".

"His actions have caused untold damage in a crime that often resonates throughout a person’s life and can impact on a vast array of areas from relationships to mental health," he added.

"I would like to commend the victims of Cosburn who have been exceptionally brave in providing evidence leading to this outcome."

