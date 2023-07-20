A pensioner who admitted killing his wife who had Parkinson's disease has been spared jail.

Martin Rudin, 82, suffocated his wife Gabriella to death on New Year's Eve 2022 after she had returned home from hospital. A court heard he believed it had been an "act of mercy".

Mrs Rudin, 75, had been admitted after a fall at their Histon home as a result of the illness, having been diagnosed five years previously.

Rudin was handed two years in prison, suspended for two years, after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

He was also given a three-month curfew and ordered to notify police of any intimate relationships for the next two years.

Judge Mark Bishop said it was a "tragic case" involving a couple who had led a "loving and content, interesting life together".

The judge noted there were signs the defendant was not coping with the "strain of being the principal carer".

He said: "I accept at the time he did believe he was doing what he believed to be an act of mercy."

Mrs Rudin's discharge notes highlighted she was suffering with poor mobility and low mood but had been put on anti-depressants and encouraged to be more active.

After returning home, she slept on a medical bed downstairs due to her poor mobility and had carers visit four times a day.

However, on New Year’s Eve, police were called to their home in Melvin Way and found her body.

Initially it was claimed that Mr Rudin woke at 2am and went downstairs to find his wife had passed away. He told police he did not know what to do, so waited for his son Hugh to wake up before telling him, and an ambulance was called.

Mrs Rudin was declared dead at the scene and a report was prepared for the coroner.

However, just over a week later, Rudin visited Parkside Police Station in Cambridge and admitted he had suffocated his wife with cling film.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and in police interview claimed when she had come home from hospital, he had felt sorry for her as she could hardly eat and there was nothing he could do to help.

Rudin claimed she had asked him to end her life and told police: “I just couldn’t bear it any longer, for her or me”.

He was charged with murder, though later admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

The day before her death, Mrs Rudin had spoken to her son about euthanasia and wanting to "go to Belgium" to die, the court heard.Rudin was handed two years in prison, suspended for two years. He was also given a three-month curfew and ordered to notify police of any intimate relationships for the next two years.

Mrs Rudin was the defendant's third wife and that they had been married for 11 years after meeting online.

A statement issued by the couple’s son, Hugh, said: “Gabby was an intelligent, compassionate, and big-hearted woman.

“A wonderful mother, grandmother and sister who loved spending time with her family; she will be greatly missed.”

Det Insp Dale Mepstead, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit, said: “Mrs Rudin’s death has had a devastating effect on those who knew and loved her.

“This has been a thorough and extensive investigation under terribly sad circumstances, and my thoughts and sympathies are with the family.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know