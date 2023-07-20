A "brazen" burglar raiding a family home froze as he realised he had been caught on CCTV.

Police released the footage of the moment Andrew Jenkins realised he had been filmed stealing from a Peterborough home.

Creeping through the house, the 43-year-old looks around before clocking the camera and stopping stock still.

Jenkins had broken into the house in Vere Road and grabbed a Playstation 5, two Apple iPads and two handbags.

He also took the victim's car keys and loaded the items into the vehicle outside.

However, the victim was at home and came downstairs to find his car unlocked and Jenkins gone.

Jenkins was arrested after his blood was found on some of the recovered items and on a light switch.

He has now been jailed for two years and five months.

Andrew Jenkins, 43, burgled two homes. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Det Con George Corney of Cambridgeshire Police said: “Jenkins brazenly burgled these two homes in one morning, showing no regard for the people who lived there or the impact his crime would have on them.

“Tackling burglary is a force priority and we will do all we can to bring burglars to justice.”

