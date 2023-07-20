Detectives have closed a murder inquiry into the death of a 27-year-old man after a post-mortem examination was carried out.

Tomass Tilders collapsed and was taken to hospital a week after being attacked near the Racecourse in Northampton on 4 July.

He died on Sunday, after five days in hospital, prompting the launch of a murder inquiry led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit's major crime team.

But police now say the circumstances of Mr Tilders' death are not being treated as suspicious, after establishing that the serious head injury that caused his death was sustained when he collapsed at a relative's home.

The pathologist found no evidence to link his collapse with the assault, said Northamptonshire Police.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, who led the investigation, said: “From speaking to Tomass’ sister, who was with him when he collapsed, we can be confident that the head injury was caused by him falling on to a hard floor.

“As a result, we are closing our homicide investigation. I have updated Mr Tilders’ family and they are aware that we have found no causal link between the assault and his death."

He said officers had reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV to establish what happened on 4 July.

“It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened, for the sake of Tomass and his family," said DCI Pendlebury.

“Once again I want to express my sincere condolences to Tomass’ family, who have conducted themselves with immense dignity and bravery in providing so much assistance to us while going through the most devastating loss.”

Police has said that Mr Tilders reported being assaulted by up to four men at some point between 6am and 8pm on 4 July.

A file will now be prepared by police and handed over to the coroner’s office.

