A police station has reopened after a "suspicious device" was handed in.

Parkside Police Station in Cambridge, opposite Parker's Piece, was closed at around 4pm on July 19.

A Cambridge Police spokesman said a member of the public gave in what appeared to be a live mortar round to the enquiry office.

The police base and surrounding streets were cordoned off after safety advice from Explosive Ordnance Disposal workers, who travelled to the scene.

The force spokesman added the cordon was lifted and Parkside station re-opened at 7.20pm.

He said: "The device was empty inside and there was no explosive element."

No-one was injured and no crimes were recorded.

The object was taken away by the bomb experts.

