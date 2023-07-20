Two serving police officers died in apparent suicides within two weeks of each other while they were being investigated by their force.

PC Richard Dennis, 42, was found dead on 30 June, and PC Martin Scott, 35, was found dead two weeks later.

Both worked for Norfolk Police, whose deputy chief constable has described their deaths as a "huge shock".

It has referred the cases to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and is reviewing its internal processes.

PC Dennis, who died at an address in Ingoldisthorpe, near King's Lynn, was suspended from duty at the time of his death and under investigation following allegations of criminal conduct.

PC Scott died at a property in Wymondham near Norwich. He was being investigated in relation to misconduct allegations off duty, and was on restricted duties but was not suspended from duty, the force said.

Simon Megicks said the two officers' deaths had come as a "huge shock". Credit: Norfolk Police

Deputy Chief Constable Simon Megicks said: "Both deaths have come as a huge shock to us all and it is a terribly sad time for their family, friends, and colleagues.

"I can only imagine the devastating impact this has had on their lives. As a force, we mourn their loss, and we continue to support both Richie's and Martin's families during this incredibly difficult time."

He said officers were facing unprecedented and increasing demand along with intense public scrutiny, but that the force had a duty to investigate allegations of misconduct. He said welfare support was always available.

He added: "Any decision to suspend or restrict officers from their duties is not taken lightly and is carried out in accordance with police regulations, agreed principles from the Home Office and College of Policing.

"The interests of the officer, alleged victim, the constabulary, and the wider public will also be considered in any decision-making.

"It is not lost on me the impact these decisions can have on people, which is why support is put in place from the outset."

The force said they would not comment on individual cases.

Whatever you're going through, Samaritans provide 24 hour support, 365 days a year. Call 116 123 for free.

If you’re having thoughts about suicide, or you’re concerned about someone else, you can download Grassroot free Stay Alive app

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know