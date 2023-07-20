The Proclaimers are one of the acts playing Latitude this weekend, but while music's most famous twins sang about Sunshine on Leith, is any of the hot stuff due at Henham Park?

ITV News Anglia meteorologist Aisling Creevey is predicting - rather like the festival line-up - something for everyone.

Latitude weather on Friday

Friday is when Pulp will be taking centre stage, and it's likely to be a mixed bag for fans of Jarvis Cocker.

It will start sunny, becoming cloudy by lunchtime but there may well be showers in the afternoon.

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performing 2012 Credit: PA Images

Latitude weather on Saturday

Saturday sees a similar story for a day in which the Beautiful South's Paul Heaton will perform before Paolo Nutini headlines.

The Scottish singer, who had an album called Sunny Side Up, will be delighted that the day starts with some sunshine.

It will be shortlived though and there will be rain arriving by about midday, which will be on and off through the afternoon and evening.

Overnight it will rain for a few hours consistently before it clears by Sunday morning. The wind will pick up for a time overnight too.

But for those worried about a repeat of Glastonbury's Year of Mud, don't fret.

Glastonbury in 1997 - better known as the Year of Mud. Credit: PA

The ground at Latitude is on sandy soil so muddy ground shouldn't be a huge problem and it is not expected to be overly cold overnight.

Latitude weather on Sunday

The rain should ensure that by the time George Ezra performs on Sunday there will be plenty of green, green, grass around.

It will still be humid on Sunday but with a little more sunshine.

