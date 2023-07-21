More than 150 people have been arrested during a three-day police operation aimed at stopping harm to local communities.

The operation, which ran from Tuesday 11 July to Thursday 13 July, involved officers from Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Hertfordshire Police as well as other forces and targeted cross border offending.

The aim was to tackle drug and violent crimes which have been impacting local communities.

Across the three days, 160 people were arrested for crimes including theft of vehicles, possession of offensive weapons, grievous bodily harm, drug offences and breach of court orders.

As well as the arrests, 83 vehicles were seized, 74 drug seizures were made and 22 weapons were recovered.

Police also seized more than £262,000 in cash.

Detective Chief Inspector David Skarratts, from Hertfordshire Constabulary, says: "This extensive and meticulous operation highlights the success that partnership working can bring, and I’m grateful to everyone involved for their tireless work across the three days."We wanted to deliver a clear message to those who travel to commit crime that we will utilise everything at our disposal and work with our policing colleagues to catch up with you. There is no place for this type of criminality in Hertfordshire and our fellow counties."

