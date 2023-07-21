A lorry driver with a history of sleep issues who killed a police officer when he smashed into his car has been jailed.

Robert Harrison crashed into PC Tris Baker, 41, of Essex Police in the crash in Roxwell on 23 September 2021.

The 38-year-old HGV driver, of St Clair Close, Clacton, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court and jailed for seven years.

The trial had heard Harrison was vulnerable to falling asleep in monotonous situations such as driving on a familiar road, slept only five to six hours a night, and needed strong doses of caffeine to do his job.

He will also be disqualified from driving for five years, which begins at the end of his prison sentence.

PC Baker was a children and young persons officer based in Brentwood, and was off duty when his car was hit on the A1060 by the lorry driven by Harrison.

Insp Mark Fraser, who led the investigation, said: “Tristan was a much loved family man and colleague and is dearly missed by those who knew him.

“My thoughts, and those of my team, are with his partner Faye and his family.

"His death was completely avoidable. Robert Harrison's actions were reckless and had devastating, tragic consequences and will now face the foreseeable future in prison as a result.

“While no sentence will ever change what has happened, I hope the outcome will bring some comfort to those close to Tris.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know