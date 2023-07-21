Play Brightcove video

Tanya Mercer reports for ITV News Anglia on the first day of Latitude Festival

Bemused pink sheep, a host of famous faces and thousands of music and comedy lovers - it can only be time for Latitude.

It's the 17th edition of the Suffolk festival, with 40,000 people expected over the four day event.

The festivities got under way on Thursday night with a host of art installations, theatrical acts and plenty of dancing.

Among the highlights of the night was Fatt Projects and their Big Fatt Dance Party, made up of a group of the UK’s leading drag, cabaret, and nightlife entertainers

Another chapter in the history of Latitude as Garth Marenghi reads from his TerrorTome Credit: Latitude Festival

Comedy star Garth Marenghi (aka Matthew Holness) delivered his wry take on horror with a reading from his book TerrorTome and the the first day closed with a special DJ set in the Sunrise Arena from whistleblower and trans activist Chelsea Manning.

Manning first hit headlines in 2010 after releasing thousands of classified US government documents to WikiLeaks.

Whistleblower turned DJ Chelsea Manning Credit: Latitude Festival

Among the crowds on Friday was Suffolk resident, and Love Actually director Richard Curtis.

Suffolk illustrator and Oscar winner Charlie Mackesy was also there entertaining crowds in the literary tent.

Writer and director Richard Curtis, left, and illustrator Charlie Mackesy at Latitude Festival. Credit: ITV News Anglia

On Friday, 90s indie darlings Pulp will take centre stage, as the band fit in a visit to Suffolk as part of their Encore Tour.

On Saturday Paolo Nutini is the headliner before George Ezra tops the bill on Sunday.

