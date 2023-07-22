Police are looking for a man who was seen carrying out an "indecent act" in the grounds of a cemetery.

The indecent exposure incident happened at around 10.48am on Thursday at a cemetery on London Road, in Beccles, Suffolk.

A member of the public saw a white man in his 40s carrying out an indecent act within the grounds.

He was described as wearing a light-coloured top as well as a wide-brimmed hat.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact police, quoting crime number 37/42151/23.

Suffolk Police accepts reports on its website, or via 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know