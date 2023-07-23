Man exposed himself to woman near area where children play

A man exposed himself to a woman in an area of Cambridgeshire where children regularly play. Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for information after the incident that happened in School Lane in Lower Cambourne at around 3.25pm on Tuesday 18 July.

The man is described as white, between 30 and 40, with short dark hair.

At the time, he was wearing slim glasses, a black sports waterproof jacket, dark trousers and a dark sports cap.

DC Ben Smith said: "This was an upsetting experience for the victim and it also took place in an area where children walk and play.

"We would appeal for anyone with any information - including anyone who saw a man matching the description in the area at the time, or thinks they know who the man may be – to get in touch."

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police on 101 and quote crime reference 35/53873/23.

