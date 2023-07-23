Police officers said they made a "snappy arrival" after reports a baby crocodile had been spotted in a stream.

Suffolk police arrived at the wooded area in Foxhall near Ipswich on Friday morning, armed with specialist gear to take on the exotic beast.

The kit turned out to be unnecessary though, as officers were relieved to discover the croc was just a plastic toy that had been dumped in the water.

An officer captured the 'baby crocodile' Credit: Ipswich Police

Later, Ipswich Police tweeted: "Unusual incident came in yesterday am - report of a baby crocodile in the Foxhall area!

"Officers made a snappy arrival expecting some crocodile wrestling... but it turned out to be a false alarm this time (phew!). Plastic croc has now been removed from the stream."

