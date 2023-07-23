Warning: This story contains details and a photo of an animal's serious injuries.

A Shetland pony suffered a severe wound to its face in a suspected dog attack.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary, in Norfolk, said Alfie, 15, was discovered in his paddock by his owner with a "nasty wound" on his cheek.

The wound was "much more extensive" than first thought when Redwings' welfare team assessed him, as it had become infected so urgent treatment was needed.

Julie Harding, senior field officer at Redwings, said: “Alfie is a nervous pony, and his owner realised they would need help to catch him and assess the extent of his injury.

"Although no one witnessed what happened, the wound was consistent with a dog bite, and we believe that’s the most likely cause.

“Alfie’s owner did the very best thing for him, in really upsetting and unforeseen circumstances, and we’re glad that we were able to help.”

Alfie's severe wound had become infected, requiring "urgent treatment". Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Alfie has been at Redwings for several weeks since arriving on 1 June and the wound is "healing well", said the charity.

Nic de Brauwere, head of welfare and behaviour at Redwings, said: “That part of the head is full of very important structures that could have been permanently damaged, including his salivary gland, and had the potential to cause life-long issues for Alfie and be twice as hard to manage with his fear of being handled.

“He still has a long way to go but he’s in the right place and it’s looking positive."

Alfie is on his way to recovery at the horse sanctuary. Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Alfie has been wearing a special hood to secure his bandages, which was previously used for the care of a foal named Phoenix who suffered extensive burns from an arson attack in 2021.

